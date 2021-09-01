Sting move on to main camp
The veterans will hit the ice Wednesday as the Sarnia Sting begin the main portion of their training camp.
Although the camp at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is closed to the public, intrasquad scrimmages will be streamed live on Facebook on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 10:10 to 11:10 a.m.
The camp roster includes 11 veterans: goalie Ben Gaudreau, defencemen Ashton Reesor, Ryan Mast, Nolan Dillingham and Cam Supryka, and forwards Brayden Guy, Theo Hill, Ty Voit, Nolan Burke, Justin O’Donnell and Nolan DeGurse.
They’ll be joined by a number of younger players from the orientation camp held Monday and Tuesday.
Forward Nikita Tarasevich is scheduled to be in camp. The native of Minsk, Belarus, was a 10th-round pick by the Sting in the 2019 OHL draft, but he has a commitment to Michigan State for the 2022-23 season.
The Sting roster already includes two players – 2020 draft picks Max Namestnikov and Zach Filak – who signed with Sarnia after committing to Michigan State.
Tarasevich played last season for the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers after playing four seasons in Michigan with the Little Caesars AAA program.
The Sting will end camp with their annual Black and White intrasquad game in support of the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Only 1,000 fans will be allowed in the arena. Tickets cost $5 apiece.
The Sting will begin the Ontario Hockey League pre-season with a home-and-home series against the Knights on Friday in London and Saturday in Sarnia at 7:05 p.m.
Murphy re-signs with Blackhawks
Former Sting defenceman Connor Murphy has signed a four-year, $17.6-million contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Murphy, 28, had three goals and 12 assists in 50 games last season while averaging a career-high 22:09 of ice time per game.
The eight-year NHL veteran has played four seasons with the Blackhawks after spending four with the Coyotes.
“When we acquired Connor in the summer of 2017, we had visions of him growing as both a player and leader in our organization for many years,” Blackhawks president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman said in a statement Tuesday.
“He has transformed into a defenceman capable of matching up with the opponent’s best players and someone we trust to help us preserve a lead in the final minutes. Connor’s voice carries weight in our locker room as a veteran presence and we’re thrilled that his development and leadership will continue as a Blackhawk.”
Murphy played two seasons with the Sting from 2011 to 2013.
GOJHL announces vaccine mandate
All Sarnia Legionnaires players and coaches will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season.
The GOJHL announced Tuesday all “player access personnel” – players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families – must be fully vaccinated when the regular season begins Sept. 24.
Billet family members under 12 years old who can’t be vaccinated yet are excluded from the policy.
The GOJHL said it will comply with the Ontario Human Rights Code and accommodate all personnel who can’t be vaccinated for “substantiated medical reasons” or grounds protected under the code.
The league’s complete vaccination policy is still being finalized.
The Ontario Hockey League and Provincial Junior Hockey League are among the other circuits that have instituted similar policies for team and league personnel.