Sting move on to main camp

The veterans will hit the ice Wednesday as the Sarnia Sting begin the main portion of their training camp.

Although the camp at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is closed to the public, intrasquad scrimmages will be streamed live on Facebook on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 10:10 to 11:10 a.m.

The camp roster includes 11 veterans: goalie Ben Gaudreau, defencemen Ashton Reesor, Ryan Mast, Nolan Dillingham and Cam Supryka, and forwards Brayden Guy, Theo Hill, Ty Voit, Nolan Burke, Justin O’Donnell and Nolan DeGurse.

They’ll be joined by a number of younger players from the orientation camp held Monday and Tuesday.

Forward Nikita Tarasevich is scheduled to be in camp. The native of Minsk, Belarus, was a 10th-round pick by the Sting in the 2019 OHL draft, but he has a commitment to Michigan State for the 2022-23 season.

The Sting roster already includes two players – 2020 draft picks Max Namestnikov and Zach Filak – who signed with Sarnia after committing to Michigan State.

Tarasevich played last season for the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers after playing four seasons in Michigan with the Little Caesars AAA program.

The Sting will end camp with their annual Black and White intrasquad game in support of the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Only 1,000 fans will be allowed in the arena. Tickets cost $5 apiece.

The Sting will begin the Ontario Hockey League pre-season with a home-and-home series against the Knights on Friday in London and Saturday in Sarnia at 7:05 p.m.

Murphy re-signs with Blackhawks

Former Sting defenceman Connor Murphy has signed a four-year, $17.6-million contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks.