Sting players fighting for spots in opening-night lineup
It’s show-me time for the Sarnia Sting.
With seven teammates away at NHL camps, the rest of the players have a golden opportunity to show what they can do in a bigger role.
For the most part, head coach Alan Letang likes what he’s seeing
“Everyone’s still competing for spots and positions on the team,” Letang said. “We’ve got a lot of depth. Every game, there’s evaluations going on. Every practice, we’re evaluating. We’re looking to set our lineup for the first game of the regular season.”
After winning 6-3 on Sunday in Windsor, the Sting (2-2-0-0) have two games left in the Ontario Hockey League pre-season.
“Everyone’s fighting for that spot in the lineup,” Letang said. “Guys have got an opportunity to show what they can do on the (penalty) kill or show what they can do on the power play. Those little opportunities just leave a little bit of a check mark or a tick in the back of our minds. ‘OK, here’s a guy we can slot in here.’
“That’s the beauty about having some depth is you can really push guys to compete night in, night out because you’ve got depth. You’ve got guys hungry to get back in the lineup or to take spots in the top six and move forward, so it’s important.”
Potential overager Nolan DeGurse continued his strong pre-season with two more goals, including an empty-netter, at the WFCU Centre on Sunday.
DeGurse, Justin O’Donnell and rookie Josh Vogelsberg each have a team-high three goals. O’Donnell also scored Sunday, as did rookies Zach Filak and Ben Lalkin and veteran defenceman Ashton Reesor.
Call-up goalie Justyn Ross made 32 saves for the win.
The Sting dressed 11 skaters who have never played an OHL regular-season game. Several would have sat if the full roster was available.
“It’s a huge opportunity for our young guys to continue to play and get minutes at this pace in this league,” Letang said. “It’s an opportunity for a couple of our vets who are still around to learn to take charge and take control of the game for us when maybe the young guys start to slip. I think, all in all, it was good.
“We had Ash (Ashton Reesor) and Dilly (Nolan Dillingham) back on the back end. They were pretty solid at just making sure they settled the play down. With Nolan up front, with (Theo) Hill and O.D. (O’Donnell), they kind of took command of the game when we needed them to.”
The Sting were missing Brayden Guy (St. Louis), Ben Gaudreau (San Jose), Ryan Mast (Boston), Ty Voit (Toronto), Cameron Supryka (Los Angeles), Nolan Dann (Arizona) and Anson Thornton (Arizona) at NHL camps and prospect tournaments.
Letang isn’t sure how many will be back for Thursday’s exhibition in Peterborough.
“From what I hear, they’re all having great camps,” he said. “I wish them all the best and I hope they get to stay longer. It gives us an opportunity with the guys we have to really focus on.”
Ryan Abraham, Ethan Miedema and Kyle McDonald scored for the Spitfires. Kyle Downey made 25 saves.
Letang was pleased with the bounce-back effort after Friday’s 5-4 home loss in which the Sting outshot the Spitfires 49-22.
“We really didn’t start playing our game (Friday) until that third period where we put them back on their heels because we managed pucks better, we weren’t turning them over, we were stronger in our D zone, we were coming through the neutral zone with speed instead of standing still,” Letang said. “The key message was we need to follow up that third period from Sarnia and follow it into this game and play a smart road game.
“We definitely started that way. Our PK (penalty kill) was better, our power play moved pucks around a little bit better so we didn’t lose momentum that way.”