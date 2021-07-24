After waiting for months to learn if the OHL would play its 2020-21 season, Ty Voit gets to wait again Saturday to hear his name called in the NHL draft.

After waiting for months to learn if the OHL would play its 2020-21 season, Ty Voit gets to wait again Saturday to hear his name called in the NHL draft.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The draft is just more uncertainty for the Sarnia Sting left-winger, who’s wondered how the cancelled season will impact his draft stock.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sting players optimistic for NHL draft Back to video

“It’s been hard not playing,” said Voit, 18. “I think every kid would love to get a year under them in their draft year. Waiting for us to start up this whole year has been the biggest anticipation, but sadly we weren’t able to have a season. It’s out of my hands and (I’m) just hoping for the best.”

Four Sting players were in NHL Central Scouting’s final draft rankings. Defenceman Ryan Mast was 89th, Voit was 107th and right-winger Nolan Dann was 213th among North American skaters, while Ben Gaudreau was second among North American goalies.

“I’m not really sure where or if I’m going to go, so I’m just hoping everything works out well,” said Mast, 18. “I’m just excited to see what happens.”

The six-foot-four, 212-pound Mast had one goal, 10 assists and 31 penalty minutes in 58 games as a rookie in 2019-20.

The native of Bloomfield, Mich., has spoken with scouts and officials from some NHL teams but said the cancelled season may have cost him a chance to meet more.

“If we had a season, they would have been able to come grab lunch with me before a game or something like that,” Mast said. “Obviously with no season we weren’t able to meet in person, but it was still good to be able to talk in some Zooms and phone calls and get to talk to some teams.”

Mast and Voit were among the Sting players who took part in the PBHH Invitational showcase tournament in June in Erie, Pa.