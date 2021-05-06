Sting prepare for under-18, import drafts
The Sarnia Sting’s second shot at the lottery went slightly better than the first.
The Sting drew the ninth slot for the Ontario Hockey League under-18 draft when the lottery results were announced Thursday.
Sting prepare for under-18, import drafts
One day earlier, they landed the 13th pick for the OHL priority selection.
The priority selection, or under-16 draft, will be held Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5. The under-18 draft will be on Wednesday, June 9.
“We now have a month to really narrow in our findings, we’ll look at our lists, do more interviews and watch video,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said in a statement. “Our scouting staff has been and continues to work diligently and we are confident.”
All 20 teams had an equal chance at the under-18 draft’s first overall pick that went to the London Knights. Results were determined using a computerized random number generator.
The order for both OHL drafts is normally based on regular-season standings. However, the 2020-21 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the OHL opted for a draft lottery for the first time.
The under-18 draft lasts two rounds. However, teams can make a third-round pick if they choose a goalie in the first two rounds.
Like the priority selection, the under-18 draft will have a serpentine format this year.
The Sting also learned Thursday they’ll choose eighth among OHL teams and 24th overall in the Canadian Hockey League import draft Wednesday, June 30.
All three of Canada’s major junior leagues participate in the import draft. OHL teams will select in inverse order from their order for the priority selection.
The Sudbury Wolves have the No. 1 pick in the priority selection for the third time in six years, the Oshawa Generals will pick second and the Guelph Storm are third. They’ll be the last three OHL teams to make a choice in the import draft.
The Sting are expected to make only one import selection because one of their two import spots is already filled. Forward Alex Geci of Slovakia is set to make his Sting debut after being drafted in 2020 while defenceman Eric Hjorth of Sweden is likely gone.