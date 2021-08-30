Sting prospect Currie enjoys being role model for young goalies

Taya Currie is still more comfortable facing slapshots than posing for snapshots.

The 16-year-old goalie from Parkhill had to adjust to sudden fame when the Sarnia Sting made her the first girl ever chosen in the Ontario Hockey League draft in June.

Since then, well-wishers have asked her for photos and autographs.

“That’s a little different when you go out in public and people actually know you,” Currie said. “… Sometimes, I’m like, ‘You know me?’ It’s kind of weird, but I’m starting to get used to it.”

There was no special treatment Monday when the Sting began orientation camp at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Her fellow prospects treated her like any other player.

“I don’t think they want it to be any different,” she said. “I’m just one of the players trying out for the team. Everyone acted the same and that’s what I wanted. …

“Everyone was good to me. They were very nice guys.”

Currie made national headlines when the Sting drafted her in the 14th round, 267th overall. There were interviews with TSN and Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada.

She received congratulations from “a couple big names, pretty awesome hockey players,” she said.

Among them was retired goalie Manon Rheaume, who played pre-season games with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning and was the first woman to play in a major North American pro sports league. She and Currie have stayed in touch since the draft.

“We were talking about our hockey paths,” Currie said.

She’s also met young goalies – girls and boys – who say she’s their role model.

“That’s pretty inspiring,” Currie said. “… It’s pretty cool, I have to say. I just do my own thing and talk to them, of course, and just try to enjoy it.”