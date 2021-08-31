The Sarnia Sting will allow 1,000 fans at their annual Black and White intrasquad game Thursday and at all three home pre-season games.

That’s the maximum attendance permitted at indoor sports venues under the province’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

Sting release COVID-19 safety plan

Training camp wraps up with the Black and White game at 6 p.m. at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. One thousand tickets will be available for $5 apiece at the box office or by calling 519-541-1717 ext. 1.

United Way of Sarnia-Lambton volunteers will collect donations at the game and sell 50/50 and raffle tickets.

Because of the capacity limits, only season-ticket holders who renewed their tickets by Aug. 27 will have valid tickets for the three OHL pre-season games.

“The health and safety of our players, staff, fans and community is the priority as we return to live Sarnia Sting hockey,” team president Bill Abercrombie said in a statement.

“We cannot thank our loyal fans enough as they continue to stick by us as we navigate these hurdles and into a post-pandemic OHL season. I want to personally thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

All spectators must wear a mask unless they’re under two years old, have a medical condition that prevents mask-wearing, can’t put on or remove a mask without help, or are eating or drinking.

They must also take the province’s online screening questionnaire. They’ll be asked at the arena to show the result on their mobile device or a paper printout. Staff will verbally screen fans who didn’t do the questionnaire.

The OHL policy requiring fans to be fully vaccinated doesn’t take effect until the regular season begins Oct. 7. Sting fans will have to provide proof of vaccination at the home opener Oct. 8.

Ticket barcodes will be associated with an account-holder and their contact information. All records will be kept for the season and can be given to public health officials for contact tracing.

Everyone without a ticket, such as employees, volunteers, scouts, media and the visiting team, will go through a separate entrance to provide credentials and contact information.

The arena concourse will be divided into three zones, each with identical concession stands and washrooms, to limit interaction between guests.