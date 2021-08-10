This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Sting say goodbye to overagers Nolet, Langevin

Sting say goodbye to overagers Nolet, Langevin The Sarnia Sting’s logjam of overagers is almost cleared after Tuesday’s departures of defenceman Justin Nolet and goalie Ethan Langevin.

Article content The Sarnia Sting’s logjam of overagers is almost cleared after Tuesday’s departures of defenceman Justin Nolet and goalie Ethan Langevin.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The day began with Nolet being traded to the Kitchener Rangers for a conditional 15th-round pick in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League draft. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sting say goodbye to overagers Nolet, Langevin Back to video The 20-year-old from Mississauga made his OHL debut in 2019-20 with the Sting. He had six goals, 12 assists and a team-best plus-six rating in 51 games. The Sting traded Nolet because they had three potential overagers on their blue-line for the 2021-22 season. “We knew that there was some interest around the league and we had the opportunity to give him a place to play,” general manager Dylan Seca said. “It was just an easy thing for us. It’s good for him, it’s good for our team, it’s good for everybody.” A few hours later, the Caledonia Corvairs of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League announced they were bringing in Langevin, 20, who played two seasons with the Sting. Langevin posted a 4.25 goals-against average and .875 save percentage in 80 OHL games. The Brooklin, Ont., native will attend the University of Guelph, where he’ll play once his OHL career is done, Seca said. “A calm netminder with leadership will be huge in our run for a Sutherland Cup,” the Corvairs said on Twitter. The Sting didn’t need an overage goaltender with San Jose Sharks draft pick Ben Gaudreau and rookie Anson Thornton in net. They chose Thornton in the 2020 under-18 draft. The Sting are down to four overagers: forwards Brayden Guy and Nolan DeGurse, and defencemen Ashton Reesor and Cameron Supryka. Guy, Reesor and Supryka are veteran OHLers, while DeGurse is a Bright’s Grove native who has spent most of his junior career with the Sarnia Legionnaires.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content OHL teams can dress only three overagers. Perreault may not return Forward Jacob Perreault, 19, isn’t expected in camp when the Sting return to the ice. The 2020 NHL first-round draft pick will be preparing for the Anaheim Ducks’ camp after spending last season with their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. Seca confirmed the gist of a report last month by TSN’s Darren Dreger that junior-eligible players who played 20 or more AHL games last season – Perreault played 27 – can return to the AHL rather than go back to major junior. “There’s still a chance that he could return back to Sarnia, but as it stands right now he’ll start in either Anaheim or San Diego,” Seca said. “… Anaheim hasn’t fully closed the door that he won’t be here for sure. It all depends on what’s best for Jacob and his development. We’ll see how it goes.” Gaudreau, defenceman Ryan Mast (Boston Bruins) and forward Ty Voit (Toronto Maple Leafs) will also go to NHL camps after being drafted last month. Three more players – Thornton (Arizona Coyotes), Supryka (Los Angeles Kings) and forward Nolan Dann (Arizona) – will leave for NHL camps as well after receiving free-agent invitations. “This is a good, young core,” Seca said. “Really young, so it’s unproven. It’s hard for anybody to really have a prediction as to how strong any of the teams are going to be, but I can tell by the NHL interest and conversations that we’ve had that there’s some players with some high-end upside. Usually that means you’re a competitive team.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Orientation camp for rookies The Sting will hold a two-day orientation camp for their 2004- and 2005-born draft picks and free agents Monday, Aug. 30, and Tuesday, Aug. 31. More than 45 players will attend. None have been to a Sting camp before. “Our thought was combine the two (age groups) together, let them have a two-day camp for themselves and then those that have the capability and play well, … we’ll bring them across to the main camp,” Seca said. The main camp will be Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2. There’ll be enough rookies and veterans to fill two rosters for the annual Black and Gold intrasquad game Sept. 2. The pre-season schedule begins with a home-and-home series against the Knights on Friday, Sept. 3, in London and Saturday, Sept. 4, at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. “We’ve been off for a long time, so we wanted to have as much hockey through the month of September as we were allowed to,” Seca said. “The league allowed us to have six (exhibition) games, so we booked six games. Right away, we figured let’s get a chance to get in there before NHL camps start. Let’s get a real good sense for who we have and where they fit in. “The whole month of September is basically geared to get our guys ready.” One year from now, 2004-born rookie forwards Max Namestnikov, Zach Filak and Ryder McIntyre from the 2020 OHL draft could be heading off to NHL camps as well, Seca said. “These are good players. They’re going to have some NHL interest, for sure,” he said. “And then our ’05s that we drafted, we know that they’re going to come in and push as well. “There’s definitely good, young talent. It’s now a matter of the patience to let them adjust to the league and give them the opportunity to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes and get accustomed to the league and the grind of the season. “We believe in our group. It’s just a matter of time before it all clicks together. It might happen earlier than we think, it might take more time. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia