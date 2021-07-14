Sting sign hat trick of draft picks
The Sarnia Sting announced the signings of three more 2021 draft picks Wednesday.
The Sarnia Sting’s blue-line received an infusion of fresh blood Wednesday.
Forward Ben Lalkin and defenceman Alexis Daviault signed with the Sting after being chosen in the Ontario Hockey League draft and defenceman Andrei Malyavin signed after being picked in the Canadian Hockey League import draft.
Daviault, 16, and Malyavin, 17, are the first two defensive draft picks signed by the Sting since 2019.
“We did need that influx on the back end, that’s for sure,” general manager Dylan Seca said.
With OHL first-round draft pick Angus MacDonell already in the fold, Seca doesn’t expect any more signings this summer from the 2021 drafts.
Lalkin – a five-foot-nine, 167-pound forward – was drafted in the second round, 30th overall.
“He plays a powerful game, but you probably wouldn’t call him a power forward just based on his size,” Seca said. “… But he’s so strong. I wouldn’t compare him to Brad Marchand because that’s a pretty tough comparison for a 15-year-old, but he plays a similar type of game – very active and on the puck.
“He’s not afraid to take it to the tough areas. He can be physical. He’s got feistiness to him, he can score, he’s got great skill. This is a complete package. He’s an exciting player.”
Lalkin, 16, takes pride in doing the dirty work.
“Someone has to do it on the team, and I love it,” he said. “That’s the most important job. No one recognizes those plays in the game, but I like doing them just for me and my team.”
He’s excited to get to Sarnia.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the boys,” Lalkin said. “Get down there and then get to work right away.”
Lalkin had 34 goals, 15 assists and 94 penalty minutes in 18 games with his hometown Mississauga U15 Reps in the 2019-20 season. He skated for the Toronto U16 Jr. Canadiens last season.
The Sting couldn’t believe he was still available for them on draft day.
“When he was there at that pick, we were pushing his name into the computer as fast as we could,” Seca said.
Like many players whose seasons were all but cancelled in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lalkin and Daviault will need time to adjust to the OHL, Seca said.
The five-foot-11 Daviault was drafted in the third round, 52nd overall, from the Navan U18 Grads.
He looks forward to finally meeting his new teammates and playing in front of the Sarnia crowds.
Daviault is ready to do “whatever I can do to help the team,” he said. “… I play an offensive game. I like to move the puck, get it up, pass it up.”
The native of Orleans, Ont., had 11 goals and six assists in 28 games with the Eastern Ontario U15 Wild in 2019-20.
“Really good defender, smart, has good size, mobility, but loves the puck,” Seca said. “He and Andrei are similar. They love the puck, they’ll want to make plays, they’ll get up the ice and involved in the offensive end of things.
“That’s where Alan (Letang) and his coaching staff – Brad (Staubitz) and Mark (Mancari) – they’ll have the opportunity to work them along and ease them into the lineup in certain situations. Gain some experience and some trust and then let them go.
“These are the types of defencemen we want to have here: intelligent players who skate well and have decent size.”
The five-foot-10 Malyavin from Voronezh, Russia, from selected 22nd overall in the CHL import draft. He had three goals and 18 assists in 24 games in 2019-20 with the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl U16 team.
He’s at the Russian camp for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and won gold at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.
“He’s definitely a player that’s played at a high level,” Seca said. “We think his transition (to the OHL) … won’t be a long process.”
Seca is confident Malyavin will be in Sarnia on Sept. 4 when OHL training camps are scheduled to begin.
“Obviously it all depends on the border, but from what we think and hear, there should be no problems. As far as getting his visa, there are no concerns,” the Sting GM said.
The Sting will begin the OHL regular season with a home-and-home against the Spitfires on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Windsor and Friday, Oct. 8, in Sarnia.