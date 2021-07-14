Sting sign hat trick of draft picks

The Sarnia Sting announced the signings of three more 2021 draft picks Wednesday.

Forward Ben Lalkin and defenceman Alexis Daviault signed with the Sting after being chosen in the Ontario Hockey League draft and defenceman Andrei Malyavin signed after being picked in the Canadian Hockey League import draft.

Back to video

Daviault, 16, and Malyavin, 17, are the first two defensive draft picks signed by the Sting since 2019.

“We did need that influx on the back end, that’s for sure,” general manager Dylan Seca said.

With OHL first-round draft pick Angus MacDonell already in the fold, Seca doesn’t expect any more signings this summer from the 2021 drafts.

Lalkin – a five-foot-nine, 167-pound forward – was drafted in the second round, 30th overall.

“He plays a powerful game, but you probably wouldn’t call him a power forward just based on his size,” Seca said. “… But he’s so strong. I wouldn’t compare him to Brad Marchand because that’s a pretty tough comparison for a 15-year-old, but he plays a similar type of game – very active and on the puck.

“He’s not afraid to take it to the tough areas. He can be physical. He’s got feistiness to him, he can score, he’s got great skill. This is a complete package. He’s an exciting player.”

Lalkin, 16, takes pride in doing the dirty work.

“Someone has to do it on the team, and I love it,” he said. “That’s the most important job. No one recognizes those plays in the game, but I like doing them just for me and my team.”

He’s excited to get to Sarnia.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the boys,” Lalkin said. “Get down there and then get to work right away.”