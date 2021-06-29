Sting to make two picks in CHL import draft
Although the Sarnia Sting already have an import player, they plan to make two picks in the Canadian Hockey League import draft Wednesday.
Article content
Although the Sarnia Sting already have an import player, they plan to make two picks in the Canadian Hockey League import draft Wednesday.
Teams are allowed only two imports on their roster. The Sting have Slovakian forward Alex Geci after drafting him last year.
Sting to make two picks in CHL import draft Back to video
The Sting expect Geci at training camp, but they’ll draft two more import players in case one of those three won’t – or can’t – come to Canada.
“It will be interesting,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “I really don’t know how it’s going to play itself out because there’s so many players that are very uncertain. You hope you get a player that you think will come, but there’s less certainty than normal.”
The Sting can put Geci on a protected list to retain his rights if troubles arise – COVID-related visa issues, for example – and he can’t join the team, Seca said.
“It will give us the flexibility to make an additional pick and then we’ve got the summer to figure how it works out,” he said. “But, as of right now, the plans are still to have Alex here.”
Advertisement
Article content
The Sting will pick 24th in the first round. They have the 99th overall selection in the second round but can move up if teams with two imports take a pass.
Seca is targeting centres and defencemen.
“We need help up the middle and we need help on the back end, if we can find the right piece at both of those spots,” he said. “But, to be honest, it’s such a hard draft. You just don’t know. … I’ve got a short list of guys that we feel would be good, but at the end of the day we’re hoping one of them is there and we’ll really kind of roll the dice.
“It might be a year, too, where we could take a swing at a high-end prospect that we don’t feel is definitely coming right away because traditionally you want to (know), ‘Who wants to report to the league?’”
He points to ex-Sting import forwards Pavel Zacha and Adam Ruzicka. They were drafted by former GM Nick Sinclair in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
“Both were guys that were likely not coming but eventually showed,” Seca said. “This might be a year where we take a swing.”
The NHL draft is traditionally held before the CHL import draft, but this is the second straight year CHL teams will pick first. The NHL draft isn’t until July 23-24.
NHL teams will sometimes recommend a European draft pick play in the Canadian Hockey League.
“Maybe a team would prefer a guy over this way and then you can get that inside intel and made a decision accordingly,” Seca said. “Now you really don’t know.”