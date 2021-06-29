The OHL schedule for the 2021-22 season has most teams, including the Sarnia Sting, playing only within their conference to cut down on travel and hotel stays.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Ontario Hockey League schedule for the 2021-22 season has most teams, including the Sting, playing only within their conference in order to cut down on travel and hotel stays.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sting to renew rivalries in 2021-22 OHL regular season Back to video

The Sting will play 10 games apiece against the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires in their 68-game schedule released Tuesday.

“Honestly, I’m just so excited to have a schedule and know that we’re playing,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “I really could care less if we were playing the London Knights 68 times. We really are, ‘Just let’s get at it. Let’s get going.’”

OHL teams haven’t played since March 2020. Their 2019-20 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020-21 season was cancelled.

The divisions and conferences stay the same for the coming season. The Sting remain in the Western Conference’s West Division.

They’ll play eight games apiece against division foes Saginaw and Flint and six against Sault Ste. Marie in addition to the 10 versus Windsor. They’ll also face the Midwest Division’s Kitchener (eight games), Owen Sound (eight), Guelph (six), Erie (four) and London.

“Our division and our conference are always the most competitive in the league,” Seca said. “It’s kind of a recruiting piece normally. When we talk to people, it’s, ‘Look, it’s tough to win, but you’re playing against the best.’ From a development perspective, it’s a great thing. You’re always against great competition. There’s no off-nights.