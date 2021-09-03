The Hive was buzzing with fans for the first time in almost 18 months Thursday night.

The Hive was buzzing with fans for the first time in almost 18 months Thursday night.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Sarnia Sting ended training camp with their annual Black and White intrasquad game at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sting wrap up training camp; Lindo works for Penguins Back to video

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 1,000 fans were allowed at the game that also doubled as a fundraiser for the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton.

Team Black topped Team White 6-3.

It was the fans’ first chance to watch the Sting since the 2019-20 season was cancelled in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

They’ll get another opportunity Saturday when the Sting play their first home game of the Ontario Hockey League pre-season against the London Knights at 7:05 p.m.

The longtime rivals will kick off the OHL exhibition schedule Friday at Budweiser Gardens in London at 7:30 p.m.

The Sting will play six pre-season games before the regular season begins Thursday, Oct. 7, in Windsor.

They’ll play a home-and-home series with the Spitfires on Friday, Sept. 17, in Sarnia and Sunday, Sept. 19, in Windsor. They’ll also have a home-and-home with the Petes on Thursday, Sept. 23, in Peterborough and Friday, Oct. 1, in Sarnia.

Lindo works with Pittsburgh’s youth

Former Sting forward Jaden Lindo has been named the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation’s manager of community hockey programs.

His duties will include overseeing the Willie O’Ree Academy, a proposed hockey diversity program at Pittsburgh’s Hunt Armory, as well as hockey programs for the city’s youth at community centres.

The former Penguins draft pick played his OHL overage season with the Sting in 2016-17 after spending four seasons with the Owen Sound Attack.