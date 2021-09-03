Sting wrap up training camp; Lindo works for Penguins
The Hive was buzzing with fans for the first time in almost 18 months Thursday night.
The Sarnia Sting ended training camp with their annual Black and White intrasquad game at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.
Sting wrap up training camp; Lindo works for Penguins
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 1,000 fans were allowed at the game that also doubled as a fundraiser for the United Way of Sarnia-Lambton.
Team Black topped Team White 6-3.
It was the fans’ first chance to watch the Sting since the 2019-20 season was cancelled in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
They’ll get another opportunity Saturday when the Sting play their first home game of the Ontario Hockey League pre-season against the London Knights at 7:05 p.m.
The longtime rivals will kick off the OHL exhibition schedule Friday at Budweiser Gardens in London at 7:30 p.m.
The Sting will play six pre-season games before the regular season begins Thursday, Oct. 7, in Windsor.
They’ll play a home-and-home series with the Spitfires on Friday, Sept. 17, in Sarnia and Sunday, Sept. 19, in Windsor. They’ll also have a home-and-home with the Petes on Thursday, Sept. 23, in Peterborough and Friday, Oct. 1, in Sarnia.
Lindo works with Pittsburgh’s youth
Former Sting forward Jaden Lindo has been named the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation’s manager of community hockey programs.
His duties will include overseeing the Willie O’Ree Academy, a proposed hockey diversity program at Pittsburgh’s Hunt Armory, as well as hockey programs for the city’s youth at community centres.
The former Penguins draft pick played his OHL overage season with the Sting in 2016-17 after spending four seasons with the Owen Sound Attack.
“Jaden has deep hockey experience and a passion to bring more diversity into our game – just like the Penguins,” Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring him back to Pittsburgh and further our work to make our hockey diversity programming among the very best in the National Hockey League.”
Lindo, 25, is a Brampton native who recently received his bachelor’s degree in health studies and graduate diploma in business from Queen’s University.
He was the MVP on the Queen’s Gaels’ 2019 OUA hockey champions and captained the winning Jamaican team at the 2019 AmeriGol International Hockey Association championship.
“When I was notified about the potential position for me in Pittsburgh, I was extremely excited about the opportunity,” Lindo said in a statement. “I have always wanted to help make a difference in the game regardless of whether I was playing. After hearing about the many initiatives that the Penguins organization are providing within their community, I knew it was a great place for me to make that impact I have always dreamed of.
“Ensuring that everyone has a fair, equal, and safe opportunity to play the game regardless of their race, gender, etc., is essential for the future of hockey. It is an absolute honour to have the opportunity to lead the Willie O’Ree Academy and to help support the next generation of hockey players.”