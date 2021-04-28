Sting’s OHL draft spot to be determined by lottery

The Sarnia Sting have a chance this year to pick No. 1 in the OHL draft for the fifth time in their history.

The Sarnia Sting have a chance this year to pick No. 1 in the OHL draft for the fifth time in their history.

The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday a lottery will be held to determine the order for the annual priority selection June 4-5.

All teams will have an equal chance in the lottery Wednesday, May 5, to land the first overall pick. The proceedings will begin at 7 p.m. on the OHL’s YouTube channel.

The order of selection will be determined by a computerized random number generator.

“It’s just the fairest way to do it in this time,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “It’s the best option that we could all ask for.

“I’d love to create the argument that we should have been guaranteed a pick in a certain spot, but I think they looked at all kinds of options and just figured this was the only way to do it that made sense, which is fine. We’re good with whatever.”

The Sting have drafted first overall in 2014 (Jakob Chychrun), 2010 (Alex Galchenyuk), 2006 (Steven Stamkos) and 1994 (Jeff Brown).