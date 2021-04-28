Sting’s OHL draft spot to be determined by lottery
The Sarnia Sting have a chance this year to pick No. 1 in the OHL draft for the fifth time in their history.
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday a lottery will be held to determine the order for the annual priority selection June 4-5.
All teams will have an equal chance in the lottery Wednesday, May 5, to land the first overall pick. The proceedings will begin at 7 p.m. on the OHL’s YouTube channel.
The order of selection will be determined by a computerized random number generator.
“It’s just the fairest way to do it in this time,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said. “It’s the best option that we could all ask for.
“I’d love to create the argument that we should have been guaranteed a pick in a certain spot, but I think they looked at all kinds of options and just figured this was the only way to do it that made sense, which is fine. We’re good with whatever.”
The Sting have drafted first overall in 2014 (Jakob Chychrun), 2010 (Alex Galchenyuk), 2006 (Steven Stamkos) and 1994 (Jeff Brown).
Unlike in previous years, teams will draft 2005-born players in a serpentine fashion in June. The order in the first round will be reversed for the second and then alternate in each subsequent round.
Draft order is normally based on the regular-season standings, but this season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sting picked forward Max Namestnikov third overall in 2020 after posting a 22-34-5-1 record in 2019-20.
“At the end of the day, it is what it is and we’re happy to have it,” Seca said. “We’re glad that it’s taking place.
“I’m happy for these ’05 kids who’ve had a really tough year. Obviously I think they’ve all wondered and worried, ‘Will a draft take place?’ For them to have their day is exciting.”
Rounds 1 to 3 will be held Friday, June 4, starting at 7 p.m. Rounds 4 to 15 will be on Saturday, June 5, beginning at 9 a.m.
“I really like that format. I think it will be interesting,” Seca said. “The day’s always been pretty long. We’ve always thought that having a Friday night opportunity would be creating a captive audience.”
There’s a better chance fans can follow the draft on a Friday night than on a Saturday morning and afternoon, he said.
“That’s a good prime-time opportunity,” Seca said. “I really like the idea. We’ll see if it has enough weight and it goes well, we could keep it maybe.”
The Sting traded away their second-round pick in this year’s draft, but they own the Erie Otters’ second-round selection.
“We’ve got a pretty decent handle on players across the province and in the U.S.,” Seca said. “We’ve been able to watch video and I’ve watched some live viewing. We’ve got a U.S. scout, too, who’s been able to see a lot.
“We’ve got a really good feel, considering. We put asterisks on it because it’s not been the ideal scouting year, but, based on what it is, we feel confident.”
The OHL under-18 draft will be held Wednesday, June 9, Seca said.