The Sarnia Sting have added to their crop of young forwards by signing Nikita Tarasevich.

The Sarnia Sting have added to their crop of young forwards by signing Nikita Tarasevich.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The five-foot-nine, 165-pound native of Minsk, Belarus, was a 10th-round pick in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League draft.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tarasevich signs with Sting Back to video

“We’re excited to add Nikita to our program,” Sting general manager Dylan Seca said in a statement Wednesday. “He’s a player we really liked in his draft year, and he’s had options with his NCAA commitment to Michigan State.

“Adding a player with his compete level and skill is going to help improve our hockey club. He is a very determined individual who is willing to put the work in and we want to welcome Nikita to Sarnia.”

Tarasevich, 18, had one goal and four assists in 11 games last season with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League.

He had 63 points in 68 games with Detroit 15U AAA Little Caesars in his OHL draft year of 2018-19. He had 55 points in 49 games for 16U Little Caesars in 2019-20.

Tarasevich has played hockey in the United States since his bantam season.

More to come.