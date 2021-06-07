Three Jr. Sting players picked in OHL draft
The Lambton Jr. Sting had three players chosen in a span of 10 picks during the OHL draft Saturday.
It looked for a while like the OHL draft might be a quiet one for the Lambton U16 Jr. Sting.
Then, bam, three Jr. Sting players were chosen in a span of 10 picks Saturday.
Defenceman Jace McGrail of Wyoming was the first to go. The Peterborough Petes nabbed him in the 10th round with the 195th overall pick.
Defenceman Tanner Winegard of Bright’s Grove was selected by the Windsor Spitfires in the 11th round, 203rd overall. Left-winger Jaxon Priddle of Sarnia went to the hometown Sting with the very next pick.
“It was fantastic, watching the draft all day and then seeing McGrail’s name pop up … and then it was right to Winegard and I was right after,” said Priddle, 16. “It was pretty exciting for myself and I was pretty proud of them as well.”
The trio have been teammates for six seasons.
“We have some good chemistry between us three,” said McGrail, 16. “It was pretty nice to see our buddies go.”
The five-foot-11, 185-pound McGrail was thrilled by the Petes’ pick after their pre-draft interviews went well.
“I’m lost for words. I was over the moon excited,” the Lambton Central Collegiate student said. “It’s always been a goal of mine to get drafted, especially from a well-reputed organization like the Petes. It was just an absolute honour.”
McGrail had good offensive numbers in 2019-20 – four goals and nine assists in 32 games – but said he tries to play a well-balanced game.
“I prioritize my defensive end,” he said. “I like blocking shots and keeping pucks out of my net, but I like to be the fourth forward on the rush. I’m good off turnovers and like to use my speed and create some offence as well.”
Winegard, 16, plays a similar game on the back end. He likes to join the rush but also takes pride in his defence.
“Whatever the coach wants me to do, I can play both roles,” he said.
The Spitfires love the size of the six-foot-six, 215-pound Northern Collegiate student.
“Just a huge man that works extremely hard at the game,” Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler said to the Windsor Star. “In a couple years, with that size and frame, he could be an OHLer. Just too hard to pass up.”
Winegard had 10 points and 18 penalty minutes in 29 games in 2019-20. He uses his imposing stature to be physical but also be smart.
“When the hit’s there, I take it,” he said. “But I don’t go looking for it.”
The Sting drafted 16 players, but it’s safe to say none know more about the team than the six-foot, 155-poind Priddle.
“It’s amazing. It’s really a dream come true,” the St. Patrick’s student said. “I’ve been watching the Sting ever since I was a young kid – three, four years old. My parents have been taking me to games ever since I was about eight years old (when) I got season tickets and I’ve seen almost every game since. Being able to be a part of the organization is really a dream come true.”
Priddle scored 18 goals and set up four in 30 games in 2019-20. He wasn’t expecting the Sting to call his name.
“It was a shock to me,” he said. “I hadn’t really been in contact with them much, so seeing my name pop up was pretty exciting and it was very shocking.”