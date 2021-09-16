Vogelsberg proving he belongs with Sting

Josh Vogelsberg showed up at the Sarnia Sting’s training camp ready to make a winning first impression.

As a 13th-round pick in the 2020 Ontario Hockey League draft, he knew the odds of making the team weren’t in his favour.

“I knew that camp was going to be hard,” he said. “I knew there was a couple spots left, so I knew going in that I had to prove myself the first day, the first time I stepped on the ice till the last. I knew there was going to be a competition.”

The 17-year-old forward played so well in orientation camp and then at the main camp, the Sting signed him before playing an exhibition game.

“He was noticeable right from the first day we were on the ice,” head coach Alan Letang said. “He skates really well, he’s got a pretty good shot, quick release. He came in and he’s been consistently in the top part of our forwards.”

The Woodbridge native was confident he could land a contract, but that didn’t dim his enthusiasm when it finally happened.

“It was all excitement,” he said. “Me and my family were excited to start my new life as a hockey player. I’m just excited to prove that I was a good player and I can play in this league.”

The Sting announced the signings of Vogelsberg and defenceman Ryan Pryce on the same day. They’ve been reunited in Sarnia after playing four seasons together in minor hockey.

Vogelsberg has been a standout so far in the pre-season with goals in both exhibition games.

The Sting will play a home-and-home series with the Spitfires at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena and at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at Windsor’s WFCU Centre.