Weir off to sizzling start at Shaw Charity Classic

CALGARY – The Canucks came hot out of the gates on home soil Friday.

They matched what was a heated day in 31C conditions at the $2.35-million Shaw Charity Classic.

How does this sizzling start at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club grab you, Canada?

Mike Weir – a 12-foot birdie to begin the round followed by a tap-in at No. 3 and a 15-foot dunk at 5. Then a stretch of three more over a four-hole run followed immediately by an eagle at Hole 11.

Stephen Ames – three straight birdies from Nos. 4-6, also an eagle on 11 and another two birds on the back nine.

David Morland IV – four front-nine birdies, including two consecutive on his fourth and fifth holes.

And Dennis Hendershott – a birdie-birdie-birdie beginning and another bird on the back nine.

“Yeah … it’s a good start,” said onetime Calgarian Ames, who finished one back of Weir and two back of first-round leader Billy Mayfair to open the PGA Champions Tour stop. “Like Mike has mentioned, the mindset has to change when it’s three rounds of golf (versus four on the PGA Tour), so you’ve got to get out of the box really quick and get going.

“So this obviously is going to help … yes.”

Most of all, the quick start by the Canadians helped Weir, who put together a 7-under round in his debut at the Shaw Charity Classic.

Behind strong support from the fans, he finished one back of leader Mayfair, who carded a sizzling 8-under 62, only because he couldn’t find the range for any red numbers after his 11th-hole eagle. But the native of Bright’s Grove parred his way in to the clubhouse to complete a round that had him all smiles.