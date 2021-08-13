Weir off to sizzling start at Shaw Charity Classic
The Canucks came hot out of the gates on home soil Friday.
They matched what was a heated day in 31C conditions at the $2.35-million Shaw Charity Classic.
Weir off to sizzling start at Shaw Charity Classic
How does this sizzling start at Calgary’s Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club grab you, Canada?
Mike Weir – a 12-foot birdie to begin the round followed by a tap-in at No. 3 and a 15-foot dunk at 5. Then a stretch of three more over a four-hole run followed immediately by an eagle at Hole 11.
Stephen Ames – three straight birdies from Nos. 4-6, also an eagle on 11 and another two birds on the back nine.
David Morland IV – four front-nine birdies, including two consecutive on his fourth and fifth holes.
And Dennis Hendershott – a birdie-birdie-birdie beginning and another bird on the back nine.
“Yeah … it’s a good start,” said onetime Calgarian Ames, who finished one back of Weir and two back of first-round leader Billy Mayfair to open the PGA Champions Tour stop. “Like Mike has mentioned, the mindset has to change when it’s three rounds of golf (versus four on the PGA Tour), so you’ve got to get out of the box really quick and get going.
“So this obviously is going to help … yes.”
Most of all, the quick start by the Canadians helped Weir, who put together a 7-under round in his debut at the Shaw Charity Classic.
Behind strong support from the fans, he finished one back of leader Mayfair, who carded a sizzling 8-under 62, only because he couldn’t find the range for any red numbers after his 11th-hole eagle. But the native of Bright’s Grove parred his way in to the clubhouse to complete a round that had him all smiles.
“On No. 11, I hit a really good drive and only left myself a nine-iron,” said Weir, 51. “Hit a beautiful nine-iron just right of the hole 15 feet maybe and made that (eagle) putt. Yeah … that one felt good.
“Then just kind of stalled a little bit,” continued the Order of Canada athlete of holes 12 through 18. “I had a couple good looks at it and didn’t make them. All in all, it was a really good day, though.
“You have to get off to a fast start. I’ve done an OK job of that so far on my Champions Tour career, but not good enough. You really have to get off to some good starts, and (Friday) was one of those days that was exceptional. I would have taken 3- or 4-under, so 7’s definitely a bonus.”
Ames wasn’t far behind, climbing to 6 under and wrapping up the day on 64 with Americans Steve Flesch and Doug Barron.
Nobody was feeling better than Mayfair, though.
For the 55-year-old American, his 62 was one off the course record – after just missing on his final hole by an inch to the right – and the best 18 he’s had in his entire 334-round PGA Tour Champions career.
More importantly, it gave him the lead after 18 holes of the 65-man, 54-hole event and newfound confidence in the chase for the $352,500 first-place prize.
“Just about everything went right,” said the Arizona native with a smile. “Been a long time since I’ve shot this low, and I was real happy with it. I haven’t played very much since the United States (Senior) Open (in early July). I moved from Arizona to Oklahoma and was moving boxes and doing all that stuff for three weeks. Maybe it did me some good because I got here and I was refreshed and definitely had a good day.”
Best moment of Friday was Billy Melville’s memorable introduction of Weir on the first tee-box: “C’mon, Calgary,” the heralded first-tee announcer let loose. “Let’s cowboy up and let it all hang out for MIKE WEIR!!”
That brought rousing applause and hoots and hollers from the crowd on hand at Canyon Meadows.
“Yeah, I wasn’t expecting that,” Weir said post-round. “Definitely, that got the adrenaline going a little bit.”