Weir second to Ames at Principal Charity Classic

Stephen Ames tied the round of the day with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, beating fellow Canadian Mike Weir of Bright’s Grove by one stroke.

Ames finished at 12-under 204 (68-69-67) and was the only player to score in the 60s in all three rounds. He charged up the leaderboard at Wakonda Club while 36-hole leader Tim Herron collapsed with a final-round, 4-over 76.

Ames, who won four times on the PGA Tour during his career, earned his second Champions Tour victory. He hadn’t won since the 2017 Mitsubishi Electric Classic.

Weir also contended thanks to a busy back nine. He birdied five holes on the back but was hurt by a pair of bogeys.

Weir was searching for his second Champions Tour win of the year.

Ames started the day 7 under — seven strokes behind Herron.

“Everybody else kind of faltered coming in, unfortunately for those, but fortunate for me,” Ames said.