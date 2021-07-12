Weir ties for second at U.S. Senior Open
Mike Weir’s comeback bid came up short in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship.
His 3-under 67 tied for the lowest round of the day, but the Bright’s Grove native still finished in a second-place tie Sunday at Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb.
Weir ties for second at U.S. Senior Open Back to video
“It was a really good round,” Weir said. “It was definitely the best round of the week, not only score-wise but the way I played. I made a couple early. I had some that easily could have fallen in, too.”
Weir and Retief Goosen shared second place at 4 under, three strokes behind winner Jim Furyk.
Weir, who began the day trailing by seven, won $352,529.
After making an eagle on the sixth hole and saving par on the seventh, he looked up at the leaderboard to see he was only two strokes behind Furyk.
“That was a big moment for me,” Weir said.
However, he bogeyed the eighth and 10th holes. He also missed a birdie putt on the ninth.
“Eight, nine and 10 was probably the difference in the tournament,” Weir said. “If I could have got a couple of those to fall in instead of lip out, it would have been maybe a little bit tighter coming in.
“But, at the end of the day, it would have been really tough to catch Jim. He’s such a tough competitor and solid player that he’s not going to give too many back. You know he’s going to fight, so when you get on a little run like that where it kind of starts getting away, you know it’s really going to be hard to get back. But I fought hard.”
Furyk became only the eighth player to win the U.S. Open and the U.S. Senior Open. The others are Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper, Orville Moody and Hale Irwin.
Weir began the tournament with rounds of 70, 71 and 68.
On Sunday, Furyk struggled early and was three over after three holes, but Weir’s comeback stalled during the three-hole stretch from Nos. 8 to 10.
“That hurt,” he said, “but I still felt like I was in it. I still felt like if I kept plugging along there and (with) the way I was playing, and I’d made a couple putts, maybe that flat stick would have gotten hot on the back nine, but it didn’t. All in all, a great week.”
Weir made a late push with birdies on four of the final seven holes. After birdies on the 12th and 13th, he bogeyed the 15th before bouncing back with birdies on the 16th and 18th.
He settled for his fourth second-place finish since October. He has one win since joining the 50-and-over tour last year.
Weir’s runner-up finish at the U.S. Senior Open was his second top-five result at a major championship. He tied for fifth at the Senior PGA Championship in May.
This year’s final major will be the Senior Open Championship in Berkshire, England, on July 22-25.