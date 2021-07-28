This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Worth the weight: Sarnia father, son make Olympic debuts together

Article content In the 18 years Boady Santavy has lifted weights, only once has his father, Dalas, missed a competition.

Article content Not even a global pandemic can keep them apart. While almost all athletes’ relatives had to stay home for the Tokyo Olympics, Dalas is there coaching his son on Team Canada. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Worth the weight: Sarnia father, son make Olympic debuts together Back to video “It’s a pretty awesome father-son experience,” said Boady, 24, of Sarnia. “I don’t really have any words for it. I’m really lucky – well, I guess we’re both really lucky – that we have the opportunity to do this. “I know not a lot of people get to do that and it’s rare, so it’s pretty special. We’ve travelled together. We’ve done every single competition together except for one, so to do it at the biggest stage in the world is pretty amazing.” This is the first Olympics for both, although Dalas lifted for Canada at the Commonwealth Games, Pan Am Games and world championships. The Santavys come from a long line of weightlifters. Dalas’s late father, Bob, was 16th in the 110-kg class at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Bob also went to the 1968 Mexico City Olympics but didn’t compete after suffering an injury. “I remember when he came home (from Montreal) all dressed in his Olympic outfit,” said Dalas, 49. “My sister and I were just so excited to see him. It was pretty cool.” Boady is scheduled to compete in the 96-kg class Saturday at 6:50 a.m. ET. He’s believed to be the only grandchild of an Olympian on Team Canada. His siblings Noah, Bradyn and Alana are also competitive weightlifters. Each has qualified to represent Canada at the 2021 Commonwealth championships in Singapore.

Article content Noah and Alana have also worn the Maple Leaf at world championships. “My great-uncle Joe Turcotte came here in the 1940s when the big boom was going on,” Dalas said. “He was the one that started all the weightlifting. “He used to teach the police, I think, in Michigan. Back then, you could go back and forth no problem. He used to teach them the weights there and then he opened up a club in Sarnia. There’s been a lot of people from the area that have lifted under him and then under my father. “Our late coach, Cal Stevenson, was a big factor in our lifting careers, too. He used to have the barn out on Waterworks Side Road. We used to all train in there.” After coming close to reaching the Olympics as an athlete, Dalas is thrilled to do it as a coach. “A dream come true to be able to be the head coach for the Olympics and coach my son,” he said. “Since he was six years old, it’s been a lot of years of coaching and competitions and trials and errors and lots of ups and downs, but here we are. It’s all coming true. I’m very honoured to be able to coach Team Canada.” Before they left for Tokyo, Dalas said the team had two lifters – Boady and Maude Charron – with a great chance to bring home a medal. No pressure, Boady, but Charron won a gold Tuesday in the women’s 64-kg class. “For me, there’s nothing less than gold that I want,” said Boady, who’s ranked fifth in the world. “A medal at the Olympics would be good, just to go is good, but I always like to go for the best, to be the best.

Article content “I’m going to perform to the best of my abilities and if a gold comes with that, then that’s awesome.” His resume includes silver at the 2019 Pan Am Games and 2018 Commonwealth Games, silver and bronze at the Pan Am championships, and three top-seven results at the world senior championships. His personal-bests in competition are 181 kg in the snatch and 210 kg in the clean and jerk. In practice, he’s done 182 kg and 212 kg, respectively. “I know I’m ready for some monster weights,” Boady said. “I’m going through a little bit of knee pain, but when the competition time comes, I have the Olympic feeling. It’s the big stage, I’ll have to push through whatever kind of pain I’ve got – no excuses.” He normally uses the crowd to get him pumped up, but there are no spectators at these Olympics. “With or without, I know I’m still going to be feeling pretty good,” he said. “I know there’s going to be a lot of people watching on TV. The world will be watching. I’ll feed off that, for sure.” Boady is in the family gym five days a week. Workouts last from two to 3.5 hours. “I’m a believer that if you work hard, you get out of something what you put into it,” Dalas said. “He’s had the same work ethic I have. We work together well. It’s not always perfect, but we work together very well. He had the same goal in mind I had, and here we are. “Between the two of us, it’s been awesome. We’ve got to travel the world together. We’ve seen many places of the world people could only dream of going. And it’s just the beginning because he’s only 24. There’s many years left.” Boady wants to return to the Olympics in 2024 in Paris and in 2028 in Los Angeles. “We don’t train in the most polished place, but we have what we need to get the job done,” Dalas said. “At the end of the day, it takes heart. “You have to have heart to come in here day in and day out, and do the same thing over and over again for years and years. You have to have it in your mind that you want to be a champion. That’s what it takes.”

